Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 238 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $60,784,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

