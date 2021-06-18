2,350 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,797,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

