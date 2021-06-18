New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,027 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

