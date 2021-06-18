Douglas R. Waggoner Sells 15,000 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ECHO stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

