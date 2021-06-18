National Bank Financial Increases Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$5.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.08.

Storm Resources stock opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$460.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.33. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$4.11.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

