Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SHPMF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

