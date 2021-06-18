Insider Selling: Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SR stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

