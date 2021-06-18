Insider Selling: Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SR stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
