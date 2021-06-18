Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

ROYMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

