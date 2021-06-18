Infrastructure Investor Global Acquires 16,219 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.66 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

