Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $361,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $34.90 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $619.02 million, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

