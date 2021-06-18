Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,851,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

FANG stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

