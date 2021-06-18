Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 417.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

