Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $6.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.38 and the lowest is $5.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,522.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.12 to $26.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,394.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,010.83 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,410.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

