Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

LPCN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

