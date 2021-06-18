Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expands By 30.4%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.51. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 129,043 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

