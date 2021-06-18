FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSK. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

