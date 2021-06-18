ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €13.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) received a €13.60 ($16.00) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €11.06 ($13.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The company has a market cap of $558.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of €5.41 ($6.36) and a 1-year high of €11.86 ($13.95).

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

