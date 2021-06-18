Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $77,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.74 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48.

