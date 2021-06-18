JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $75.87 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $75,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

