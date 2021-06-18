Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,306.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

