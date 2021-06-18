King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $502.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

