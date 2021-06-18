Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,548,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $1,853,816. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

NYSE:APTV opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.74. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.