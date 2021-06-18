Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 64,519 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 260.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,537,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

