BlackRock Inc. Makes New $113.55 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,537,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,554,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.65% of QuantumScape as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE QS opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -70.26.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last quarter.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

