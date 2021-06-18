Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 990 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $212,389,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $591,674,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

