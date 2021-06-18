Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

