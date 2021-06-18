Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 328 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

