Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $304.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

