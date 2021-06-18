Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,137,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grifols by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770,197 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 443,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

