Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB opened at $161.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,116 shares of company stock worth $48,978,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

