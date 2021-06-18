TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,623 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $209,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in TTEC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TTEC by 229.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $49,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.74. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

