Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 1st Source by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in 1st Source by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.