Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stake Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,979,436 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Palatin Technologies worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.57 on Friday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

