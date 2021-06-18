Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

