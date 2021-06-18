Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,395 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Natera were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,806,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

