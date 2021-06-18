Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $517,220.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SILK opened at $50.40 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

