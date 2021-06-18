Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evolus by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

