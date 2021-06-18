Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $670,587.63 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75.

NVTA opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

