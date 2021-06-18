John C. Malone Sells 87,142 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.