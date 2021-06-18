The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Bank of America

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in The Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

