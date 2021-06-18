Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Announce $4.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the lowest is $3.82. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.86 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $19.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.41.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.