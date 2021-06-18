Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

NYSE:AVB opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.48. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,486 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $27,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

