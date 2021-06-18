Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.51

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 49023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.