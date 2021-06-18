$4.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the highest is $5.25. FedEx reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $18.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $21.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $287.57 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

