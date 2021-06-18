iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.46

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 96922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

