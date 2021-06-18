Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 212,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,466,183 shares.The stock last traded at $108.59 and had previously closed at $110.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

