Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 6.4%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 37,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 914,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.