SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SMCAY stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 10.45. SMC has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SMC alerts:

SMCAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.