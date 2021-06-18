Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in May

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,877,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 1,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.3 days.

SYDDF stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

About Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, and airfield and terminal facilities, as well as government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.