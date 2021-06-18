ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $6.87 on Friday. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Get ZOZO alerts:

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.